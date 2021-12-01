HOLIDAY MARKET: Sawtooth School for Visual Art will host a gift-giving and fundraising holiday market from 4-8 pm. Dec. 3 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 4 in the studios and galleries at 226 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem. Guests can visit studios for demonstrations of fine arts and crafts in progress. Work by Sawtooth students, directors and instructors will be for sale in the Davis Gallery and Marta Blades Gallery Shop. Admission is free with a suggested donation to Sawtooth's scholarship fund. Artwork will be for sale through Dec. 23 in the gallery and shop and online. COVID-19 protocols require masks and social distancing. Staff, volunteers and guests will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR lab test taken within 72 hours of the event. Visit sawtooth.org.