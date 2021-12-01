HOLIDAY MARKET: Sawtooth School for Visual Art will host a gift-giving and fundraising holiday market from 4-8 pm. Dec. 3 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 4 in the studios and galleries at 226 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem. Guests can visit studios for demonstrations of fine arts and crafts in progress. Work by Sawtooth students, directors and instructors will be for sale in the Davis Gallery and Marta Blades Gallery Shop. Admission is free with a suggested donation to Sawtooth's scholarship fund. Artwork will be for sale through Dec. 23 in the gallery and shop and online. COVID-19 protocols require masks and social distancing. Staff, volunteers and guests will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR lab test taken within 72 hours of the event. Visit sawtooth.org.
Just In
Sawtooth School for Visual Art will host a gift-giving and fundraising holiday market
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Sonya Waddell has created an upscale version of her popular soul-food restaurant.
Tanglewood Park Festival of Lights offers new displays, hayrides, chances to shop and more
- Updated
I’m always looking for unique holiday gifts — something you can’t get just anywhere and that the intended recipient may not know about.
“Birthday” by Winston-Salem hip-hop artist is featured on BET Jams and his EP “God’s Timing” drops
A graduate of Glenn High School, 9th Wonder has worked with Kendrick Lamar and Jay-Z. His collective, Dinner Party, is nominated for Best Progressive R&B Album.
The parade will begin at the intersection of Fourth Street and Poplar Street, and then will travel down Fourth Street to Liberty Street and will end at Corpening Plaza.
I can’t imagine a better way to use up Thanksgiving leftovers than to add them to a platter of nachos.
Fall is here and winter is coming soon. That means it’s time to brush up on your chili recipe repertoire so your insides will feel as warm and…
Black on Black: SECCA opens exhibition about Black identity and the Black body at a tense, timely moment
As its title implies, SECCA’s new exhibition highlights the work of Black artists exploring aspects of Black identity at a pivotal moment in U.S. history.
If you’re looking for a satisfying fall or winter soup, consider a creamy, chunky chowder. The classic, of course, is New England clam chowder.