Sawtooth School for Visual Art will present the Not Quite Perfect Pottery sale

Sawtooth School for Visual Art

Pottery from the Sawtooth School for Visual Art.

 Sawtooth School for Visual Art

POTTERY DEALS: Sawtooth School for Visual Art will present the Not Quite Perfect Pottery sale from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Davis Gallery at 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. The event will feature hundreds of fun and functional handmade ceramic objects at deeply discounted prices. Admission is free. Proceeds from sales will help support Sawtooth programming as it enters its 77th year of providing high-quality craft and visual art instruction. “More than 250 artists and craftspeople have donated their perfectly imperfect pieces for this sale, including professional artists, staff, instructors and students," said Seth Charles, Ceramics Department Director at Sawtooth. “So, what makes them not quite perfect? Some are experiments, some didn’t turn out exactly how the artist intended, some may have some minor flaws, and others may be pieces that are perfect, and potters have donated to our fundraising sale.” Call 336-723-7395 or visit sawtooth.org .

Post Malone drops all-star album and Ye jumps on Vory's track

