Sawtooth School for Visual Arts to host Metal Clay Artists Symposium

LEARNING AND MAKING: Sawtooth School for Visual Arts’ third biennial Metal Clay Artists Symposium, “Convergence,” will be Aug. 26-29 at 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. The Metal Clay symposium features a mix of one- and two-day hands-on workshops by nationally known metal clay artists, an opening evening roundtable discussion, breakout sessions, two-hour Technique Discovery Workshops, a month-long metal clay invitational exhibit, a vendor’s marketplace and more. This year’s featured artist instructor, Robert Lopez, will offer two-day workshop on components in combination with sterling silver and other materials. Lopez, who lives in Yucaipa, Calif., says jewelry fabrication is his true calling, and he designs every piece to be completely different from everything else he has created. Registration is $55 at www.MCAS2020.com and covers all symposium events except hands-on workshops, which are optional and vary in price. Space is limited. Visit sawtooth.org.