When Seth Charles returned to work on June 1, he found evidence of a time warp: Winter coats hung from pegs, and the calendar was still turned to March.
“It felt good but bizarre,” said Charles, who is director of the ceramics department at Sawtooth School for Visual Art. “When we left, nobody knew how long we would be gone for, and once we walked away, we didn’t have access to the building.
“That first day back, it felt great, but it was weird.”
Usually a hive of activity, the Sawtooth School in the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts has been alarmingly quiet since March 15 when it closed in response to COVID-19.
In normal times, the Sawtooth sees about 1,200 students a session coming and going, learning to make art and fine crafts in its 16 studios. The school serves about 8,000 students and visitors a year.
After a hiatus of about four months, classes resumed last week at half capacity. This week and last were used to complete the session that ended abruptly in March. A new session will begin Monday.
Behind the scenes
Amy Jordan, the school’s executive director, spent the month before reopening working with her department directors to develop protocols for sanitizing, masking and social distancing.
“The shutdown was completely unprecedented in the school’s 75-year history,” Jordan said. “For months, it was only me, and our finance director to keep up with unemployment.”
The school laid off about 12 people and has just starting bringing back staff.
“It was a difficult moment to weather,” Jordan said. “We want to start back in a sustainable way. We’re going to bring back all 11 disciplines. ... We’re starting with ceramics (wheelthrowing and handbuilding), painting and drawing, metals, and Art and Wellness.”
Sawtooth’s other disciplines are woodworking, digital arts, photography, printmaking, glass, and youth.
“It was sad ... and lonely. You don’t realize how much you depend on your staff to talk through ideas and to think about the future.
“But the Sawtooth community is really supportive: the board has been great, and some of our donors stepped up and reached out to help.”
In addition to in-person classes, the school has hired someone to help launch more classes online.
Power of art
Charles was appointed director of ceramics at Sawtooth School for Visual Art when longtime director Warren Moyer retired. Charles, who began work Sept. 1, moved here from Washington state.
Like the other directors at Sawtooth, Charles has both teaching and administrative duties.
“My most cherished part of being at the Sawtooth is interacting and sharing with all the great people we have there,” he said.
Although he is taking the summer term off from teaching to do the scheduling and reorganizing demanded by COVID-19 restrictions and safety precautions, he is still spending most days at the school.
He supervises the ceramics makeup sessions in the afternoons and evenings, and studio assistant Dodie Campbell covers the morning shift.
Right after the school shut down in March, Charles arranged a day for people to come back in and either cover up or take home their partially completed work and their tools. If students had places to work at home, they could also buy clay.
“W had about 100 people come through that day,” Charles said. “Many of our students have been taking classes here a long time, and some have their own equipment at home.”
Then two weeks before the Sawtooth reopened, students who had continued to work were able to drop off objects to be fired in the school’s kilns.
“It was awesome to see the volume of work that people did at home,” he said. “It really shows the power of the arts, that the students did so much without prompts from their teachers.”
Student POV
One student who didn’t have space to work at home found alternative uses for her artistic instincts.
Grace Kooken, 30, has been a clay student at Sawtooth since 2012. She did summer art honors classes at the school when she was a teenager, and other classes when she was even younger.
“It was a relief to return to the studio,” she said. “I was able to get in last week and finish up some pieces from February. ... It was like I was finally able to go home.”
Kooken has been able to continue to work at her graphic design job during the pandemic, but when the work slowed down, she started looking around for ways to channel her creativity.
“I had a weird lull of about six weeks,” she said. “I had been trying to create a sourdough bread starter, and it took about two weeks of watching it like a hawk to get one I liked.
“I’m going to try very hard to keep making my own sourdough bread. This is something that I made with my own hands, and it’s nice.”
Kooken also turned her talent to making tools related to her clay work.
“I had some horsehair from a raku workshop, and I did research to construct homemade paintbrushes,” she said. “If I can create it myself, if I can figure it out, I’d like to make brushes for pottery.”
Safe and sound
Sawtooth held a Zoom meeting with some staff, instructors and students before reopening to go over safety protocols and prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“We had around 300 people in that session,” Charles said. “We had a Zoom makeup class to show the new protocols and the new layout. People were so happy to see their instructors and their classmates.”
Jordan said that all staff and instructors self-screen every day.
“We wear masks all day,” she said. “It’s one person to a cubicle. Everything is different.
“I greeted some of out students when they came back, and every one thanked me for the protocols being in place. It was so good for me to hear that, after all those months in isolation.”
“It’s been such a pleasure seeing people using the studio, and we haven’t had any trouble,” Charles said. “They’ve been so grateful, and I’ve been able to see what a special place this is for people in the community.”
Sawtooth students are a diverse group, with many in the over-60, higher-risk category.
“We have older students,” Charles said. “And I’m glad they can feel safe coming here.”
For a list of classes and more information about Sawtooth, visit www.saw tooth.org or call 336-723-7395.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.