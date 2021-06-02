Sawtooth to open ceramics exhibit

CEREAMICS EXHIBITION: Sawtooth School for Visual Art will present a Ceramics Faculty Exhibition featuring the work of Artist-in-Residence Marisa Mahathey from June 7 to July 24 in the Davis Gallery, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. A reception for the artists will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. July 22. Mahathey is a small-batch ceramic artist born and raised in the Piedmont of North Carolina. She graduated from UNC Asheville with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Ceramics in 2015. Working primarily in clay, Mahathey draws inspiration from everyday women, pop culture, music and patterns. Nicole Uzzell is the guest curator for the annual show. Uzzell is a sculptor who works in handmade paper. “Marisa really is the lead,” Uzzell said. “She’s showing 40 to 50 pieces. She’s in the front of the gallery, and the ceramics department is in the back supporting her with 25 to 30 pieces." Gallery hours are 9-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9-4 p.m. Saturday. Visit sawtooth.org.