CEREAMICS EXHIBITION: Sawtooth School for Visual Art will present a Ceramics Faculty Exhibition featuring the work of Artist-in-Residence Marisa Mahathey from June 7 to July 24 in the Davis Gallery, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. A reception for the artists will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. July 22. Mahathey is a small-batch ceramic artist born and raised in the Piedmont of North Carolina. She graduated from UNC Asheville with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Ceramics in 2015. Working primarily in clay, Mahathey draws inspiration from everyday women, pop culture, music and patterns. Nicole Uzzell is the guest curator for the annual show. Uzzell is a sculptor who works in handmade paper. “Marisa really is the lead,” Uzzell said. “She’s showing 40 to 50 pieces. She’s in the front of the gallery, and the ceramics department is in the back supporting her with 25 to 30 pieces." Gallery hours are 9-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9-4 p.m. Saturday. Visit sawtooth.org.
Just In
Sawtooth to open ceramics exhibit
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Winston-Salem native $hyfromdatre said she never set out to be a rapper, but two of her rap songs now have more than 8 million views combined …
A new bubble tea shop is set to open soon at 1961 N. Peacehaven Road in the Whitaker Square shopping center.
Owner Greg Carlyle said his small staff had been overworked, doing double duty at Local Artisan and the Millennium Center.
The student group known as 1achord got a standing ovation for their cover of Coldplay's "Fix You."
Clemmons has a new restaurant specializing in both ramen and sushi. Raku Ramen & Sushi opened May 23 at 1445 River Ridge Drive in a former…
You have questions. I have some answers.
The Oscar-nominated star posted a shirtless picture of himself spending a joyful moment by the pool to Instagram Monday, captioned: "Trans bb's first swim trunks."
- Updated
The Katharine has promoted Eric Brownlee, its sous chef since 2019.
John Davis, one of the true singers behind notorious R&B act Milli Vanilli, has died of coronavirus at age 66, according to his family.
Stained Glass Playhouse will present a virtual short play festival of all-new material throughout June, in partnership with Winston-Salem Writ…