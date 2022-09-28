Scythian will perform at The Ramkat in Winston-Salem.

LOS ANGELES — When poet Amanda Gorman was invited to read a newly developed poem at the U.N. General Assembly, the young sensation took a deep look at how societal issues like hunger and poverty have impacted Earth's preservation. Gorman wanted to express the impact of unity through her poetic words on the opening day of the 77th session Monday in New York. The 24-year-old created the poem titled "An Ode We Owe" in hopes of bringing all nations together to tackle various issues of disparity along with preserving the planet. In an interview with The Associated Press, she says the world's problems may seem monumental, but they're "too large to be stepped away from."