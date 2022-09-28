Scythian will perform at The Ramkat in Winston-Salem.

MUSICAL PERFORMANCE: Scythian will perform at 8 p.m. Oct. 1 at The Ramkat, 170 W. Ninth St., Winston-Salem, with special guest Arbo. Scythian is an Americana, bluegrass, country, folk, world group from Washington, D.C., named after Ukrainian nomads. Arbo is two Louisiana brothers who play Americana country with plenty of fiddle. Tickets are $21-$35 at theramkat.com. Visit theramkat.com, www.scythianmusic.com and instagram.com/arboband.
