 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Scythian will perform at The Ramkat in Winston-Salem

  • 0
Scythian

Scythian will perform at The Ramkat in Winston-Salem.

 Jason Eib, provided

MUSICAL PERFORMANCE: Scythian will perform at 8 p.m. Oct. 1 at The Ramkat, 170 W. Ninth St., Winston-Salem, with special guest Arbo. Scythian is an Americana, bluegrass, country, folk, world group from Washington, D.C., named after Ukrainian nomads. Arbo is two Louisiana brothers who play Americana country with plenty of fiddle. Tickets are $21-$35 at theramkat.com. Visit theramkat.com, www.scythianmusic.com and instagram.com/arboband.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Amanda Gorman talks UN poem, fame, future presidency

Amanda Gorman talks UN poem, fame, future presidency

LOS ANGELES — When poet Amanda Gorman was invited to read a newly developed poem at the U.N. General Assembly, the young sensation took a deep look at how societal issues like hunger and poverty have impacted Earth's preservation. Gorman wanted to express the impact of unity through her poetic words on the opening day of the 77th session Monday in New York. The 24-year-old created the poem titled "An Ode We Owe" in hopes of bringing all nations together to tackle various issues of disparity along with preserving the planet. In an interview with The Associated Press, she says the world's problems may seem monumental, but they're "too large to be stepped away from."

Watch Now: Related Video

Maroon 5 announces Vegas residency amid Adam Levine cheating scandal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert