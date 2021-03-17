 Skip to main content
SECCA opens 'Synchronized Swimmers," a new exhibit about an artist's childhood memories
SECCA opens 'Synchronized Swimmers," a new exhibit about an artist's childhood memories

"When We Were Synchronized Swimmers," a hand-colored archival pigment print by Jenny Fine is part of an exhibit at SECCA.

CHILDHOOD MEMORIES: A new exhibit has opened at Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art at 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem. "Synchronized Swimmers," an immersive photographic and sculptural installation exploring the aquatic childhood memories of Jenny Fine, a visual artist and professor who lives and works in Alabama. “My grandmother was in her mid-sixties when she learned to swim,” Fine said. “Her lessons began the day she had an in-ground pool installed in her back yard." The exhibit will be on display through May 30. Admission is free with a suggested $10 donation. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Visit secca.org.

— Kim Mills

