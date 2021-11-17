 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SECCA presents Black@Intersection: Contemporary Black Voices in Art
0 Comments

SECCA presents Black@Intersection: Contemporary Black Voices in Art

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GROUP EXHIBITION: The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art presents Black@Intersection: Contemporary Black Voices in Art, a group exhibition organized by Bessie Award nominee and UNCG professor Duane Cyrus. The exhibition opens in SECCA’s Main Gallery on Nov. 19 and will remain on view through April 17. An opening reception will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 19. Partly in response to SECCA’s open call in January for exhibition proposals to address the COVID-19 pandemic and the protests surrounding the death of George Floyd, guest curator Duane Cyrus has developed Black@Intersection: Contemporary Black Voices in Art. Cyrus, an accomplished dance artist and choreographer, draws upon his experience with movement and the human form in his exploration of black intersectionality through a range of artistic mediums, including photography, film, illustration and sculpture. Admission is free, with a suggested $10 donation. Learn more at secca.org/blackatintersection.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The shocking storyline 'The Office' creators planned for Jim and Pam

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News