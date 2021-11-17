GROUP EXHIBITION: The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art presents Black@Intersection: Contemporary Black Voices in Art, a group exhibition organized by Bessie Award nominee and UNCG professor Duane Cyrus. The exhibition opens in SECCA’s Main Gallery on Nov. 19 and will remain on view through April 17. An opening reception will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 19. Partly in response to SECCA’s open call in January for exhibition proposals to address the COVID-19 pandemic and the protests surrounding the death of George Floyd, guest curator Duane Cyrus has developed Black@Intersection: Contemporary Black Voices in Art. Cyrus, an accomplished dance artist and choreographer, draws upon his experience with movement and the human form in his exploration of black intersectionality through a range of artistic mediums, including photography, film, illustration and sculpture. Admission is free, with a suggested $10 donation. Learn more at secca.org/blackatintersection.
Just In
SECCA presents Black@Intersection: Contemporary Black Voices in Art
Related to this story
Most Popular
Local bakery owner Stacey Milner and her friend and gingerbread artist Lindsay Deibler will appear on the Food Network’s “Holiday Baking Champ…
Athena Greek Taverna, 680 S. Stratford Road, announced that it will close permanently on Nov. 20 after 17 years in business.
More than 80 craft artists will showcase work produced by their own hands at the 2021 Piedmont Craftsmen’s Fair
Are you making a list and checking it twice? I’m not talking about Christmas – but Thanksgiving.
Sarasota Art Museum will exhibit large-scale installation by Winston-Salem artist Danner Washburn Dec. 11-May 8 in Sarasota, Fla.
Festival of Lights at Tanglewood Park opens Nov. 12. It's the Christmas event's 30th anniversary in Clemmons.
The 30th annual Festival of Lights at Tanglewood Park at 4061 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will open this Friday and run through Jan. 1.
If you like apple pie but want something a little different — or just are intimidated by pie crust — try this recipe for apple bread pudding.
Winston-Salem songwriter and composer Dave Combs writes book about how music touches and changes lives
Notes and letters from fans of the song “Rachel’s Song” helped inspire Dave Combs of Winston-Salem to write his new book
Here's a list of films set to premiere this holiday season through Jan. 28.
Butternut squash makes for delicious vegetarian comfort food when paired with noodles and cheese in this white (tomato-free) lasagna.