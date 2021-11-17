SECCA presents Black@Intersection: Contemporary Black Voices in Art

GROUP EXHIBITION: The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art presents Black@Intersection: Contemporary Black Voices in Art, a group exhibition organized by Bessie Award nominee and UNCG professor Duane Cyrus. The exhibition opens in SECCA’s Main Gallery on Nov. 19 and will remain on view through April 17. An opening reception will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 19. Partly in response to SECCA’s open call in January for exhibition proposals to address the COVID-19 pandemic and the protests surrounding the death of George Floyd, guest curator Duane Cyrus has developed Black@Intersection: Contemporary Black Voices in Art. Cyrus, an accomplished dance artist and choreographer, draws upon his experience with movement and the human form in his exploration of black intersectionality through a range of artistic mediums, including photography, film, illustration and sculpture. Admission is free, with a suggested $10 donation. Learn more at secca.org/blackatintersection.