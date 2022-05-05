 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SECCA will host “Banned Books Summer,” a series of informal discussions of novels and memoirs

Banned books.jpg

Books to be discussed as part of the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art’s “Banned Books Summer” series.

BOOK SERIES: From May through August, Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art will host “Banned Books Summer,” a series of informal discussions of novels and memoirs that have been banned from public school libraries across the country. SECCA director William Carpenter will lead the discussions, which are free and open to the public. Participants will discuss the books and look at the reasons the books were banned. The first discussion will be at 6 p.m. May 12 at 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem. The book will be “Maus I: A Survivor’s Tale” by Art Spiegelman. The Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel recounts the experiences of Spiegelman’s father during the Holocaust, with Jews drawn as mice and Nazis as cats. The book was recently banned by a Tennessee school board because it contains curse words and a depiction of a naked mouse. Other books will include “Beloved” by Toni Morrison on June 23, “Persepolis: The Story of a Childhood” by Marjane Satrapi on July 14 and “In the Dream House: A Memoir by Carmen Maria Machado” on Aug. 25. Visit secca.org.

