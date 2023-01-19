 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shallowford Series to feature UNCSA guitarists

Alex Nelson

UNCSA guitar student Alex Nelson in Watson Hall. Guitar students will perform at Shallowford Presbyterian Church in Lewisville next week.

 Photo courtesy UNCSA School of Music.

SHALLOWFORD SERIES: The annual Shallowford Series Concerts at Shallowford Presbyterian Church in Lewisville will open on Jan. 22, with a performance by guitarists from the UNC School of the Arts. Kyle Brooks, Olivia Anderson, Alexander Nelson and Moe Reh will perform classical guitar favorites, with selections from Antonio Lauro, Heitor Villa-Lobos, Aster Francisco Tarrega, as well as Bach and Beethoven. The program will begin at 3 p.m. The church is at 1200 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, Lewisville. There is no cost for admission.

