BOOK SALE: The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will hold its 35th Annual Used Book Sale from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. May 5 and May 6 and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 7. The sale will be in the Education Building at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. Entrance for parking is through Gate 5 from Deacon Boulevard. Thousands of books will be for sale. Proceeds will benefit programs and services provided for older adults in our community. Books will be half price on May 7. Admission and parking are free. During 2021, the Shepherd’s Center provided services to over, 6,800 individuals. More than 300 volunteers provided in excess of 30,000 hours of service in the community. The Shepherd’s Center mission is to support and promote successful aging through direct services, educational, volunteer and support programs for older adults.

