BOOK SALE: The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will hold its 35th Annual Used Book Sale from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. May 5 and May 6 and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 7. The sale will be in the Education Building at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. Entrance for parking is through Gate 5 from Deacon Boulevard. Thousands of books will be for sale. Proceeds will benefit programs and services provided for older adults in our community. Books will be half price on May 7. Admission and parking are free. During 2021, the Shepherd’s Center provided services to over, 6,800 individuals. More than 300 volunteers provided in excess of 30,000 hours of service in the community. The Shepherd’s Center mission is to support and promote successful aging through direct services, educational, volunteer and support programs for older adults.
Just In
Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will hold its 35th Annual Used Book Sale
Related to this story
Most Popular
Empty Bowls, a fundraiser for the Second Harvest Food Bank in Northwest North Carolina, will be a drive-thru event for the second year in a row.
A young, local private chef is celebrating a year of what she calls “intentional cooking” at pop-ups and private dinners across town.
If you enjoy a nice, cold beer after a long day, you might actually be practicing self-care — if you pick a strong, Belgian one, that is. Tho…
April 14: Country singer Loretta Lynn is 90. Actor Julie Christie is 81. Guitarist Ritchie Blackmore is 77. Actor Peter Capaldi (“Dr. Who,” “T…
FILM FESTIVAL: The 2022 RiverRun International Film Festival will be held April 21 to 30 and will offer traditional in-person and virtual scre…
If you like Thai and Vietnamese spring rolls—the fresh ones that are wrapped in rice paper, bursting with vegetables and shrimp—you will like this salad.
RiverRun International Film Festival to return to more normal schedule for its 24th consecutive year
2022 RiverRun International Film Festival back to indoor screenings but still offering many films virtually
Chef Kris Fuller, known for such restaurants as Crafted: The Art of the Taco, will open a new food concept on April 29 in LeBauer Park, 208 N.…
The name outside says “Hot Dog City,” but hot dogs are just one of the many things you’ll find inside the 1,600-square-foot building at 2300 N…
Tickets for the recently announced Hank Williams Jr. show in Greensboro go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com.