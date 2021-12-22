Singer-songwriter Coia will perform at Foothills Tasting Room in Winston-Salem

MUSICAL PERFORMANCE: Mike Coia will perform from 3 to 5 p.m. Dec. 26 at Foothills Tasting Room, 3800 Kimwell Drive, Winston-Salem. A singer-songwriter from Greensboro, Coia’s musical style has hints of alternative rock, roots and indie-pop. “The goal is to reflect how grateful I am to be able to make music, and in that, hopefully motivate and encourage others in their lives. I want the music I’m writing and playing to be bigger than myself,” he said. For more about Coia, go to coiamusic.com. For more about Foothills, go to foothillsbrewing.com.
