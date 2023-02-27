March 1: “The Three Pickers,” a concert filmed in 2002 at Reynolds Auditorium featuring Doc Watson, Earl Scruggs and Ricky Skaggs, with guest appearance from Alison Krauss; at Aperture Cinema, 311 West Fourth St.; 8 p.m.

March 2: Doc at 100, A Doc Watson Tribute Concert at The Ramkat. This event is sold out.

March 3: Billy Strings pre-show at The Ramkat, 170 W. Ninth St., with Shadowgrass and Songs from the Road, starting at 4 p.m., suggested $5 donation with proceeds going to Industries for the Blind Solutions. Also at The Ramkat, Billy Strings afterparty, with the Jon Stickley Trio & Friends, 11 p.m. Tickets start at $12.

Billy Strings concert at Joel Coliseum, 8 p.m.

March 4: Billy Strings pre-show at The Ramkat, 170 W. Ninth St., with several musicians including DaShawn Hickman, Casey Noel, Big Daddy Love, Sam Foster and more, 1 to 7 p.m., suggested $5 donation with proceeds going to Industries for the Blind Solutions. Also at The Ramkat, Billy Strings afterparty, with Fireside Collective, 11 p.m. Tickets start at $12.

Billy Strings concert at Joel Coliseum, 8 p.m.