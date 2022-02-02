Spirit Gum Theatre Company will present 'Bump,' a story about pregnancy and life

THEATER PERFORMANCE: Spirit Gum Theatre Company returns to the indoor stage for the first time in a while with their production of Chiara Atik’s comedy “Bump” at Mountcastle Forum, Rhodes Arts Center, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. The play features three stories. The Vasquez family part is based on the true story of Jorge Odón, a car mechanic who invented a birthing device in his garage. The next is a message board on which pregnant women connect, vent and share their experiences of pregnancy. The third is about a young woman giving birth in colonial times with the assistance of a midwife. Performances will be at 8 p.m. Feb. 4-5, 11-12 and 2 p.m. Feb. 6, 13. The play is about 90 minutes with no intermission. Tickets are $15 for general admission at spiritgumtheatre.com. Proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative PCR lab test within 72 hours is required. Masks are required.