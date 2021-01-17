Spirit Gum Theatre to present a brand-new virtual play, 'Ten Days'

Spirit Gum has gone virtual from the start, with auditions via Zoom and rehearsals using Facebook.

“Towards the end, we held rehearsals in StreamYard (live streaming software), which we also used for recording. Eric Dowdy, our technical advisor, has been indispensable,” Furr said.

“Ten Days” is kept in tight focus in part by its small cast, which includes Elyse Rodriguez (Marin), Trevor Ketterling (Andrew), Lara Ianni (Ellie) and Caleb Cabiness (Ted).

“Marin and Andrew are a fairly new couple,” Emerson said, “and Ellie and Ted have been dating for a while. Both couples are long-distance for a period of 10 days, and we see how the relationships are tested when people who love each other are far apart.”

“Marin has been highly focused on her job, much to the dismay of her boyfriend, Andrew,” Emerson said. “Meanwhile, Ellie wants more excitement and spontaneity in her relationship with Ted.” Over about 40 minutes, viewers will see how those potential conflicts play out.

“Physical distance has a way of revealing hidden truths, especially in relationships,” Furr said. “We at Spirit Gum were excited about this script from its first draft. We read it at our planning retreat and knew immediately it was something we wanted to do.”