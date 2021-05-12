 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Spring Theatre is accepting auditions for two summer productions — 'Seussical' and 'Hairspray'
0 comments

Spring Theatre is accepting auditions for two summer productions — 'Seussical' and 'Hairspray'

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Spring Theatre

Spring Theatre is accepting video auditions for two upcoming performances.

 Spring Theatre, provided

Spring Theatre is accepting video auditions for two musical theatre performances it will present this summer ­— “Seussical” and “Hairspray. These productions will be full mainstage events and will be produced in a camp setting. The cast will largely be made up of local youths 18 and younger, with a few roles being filled by seasoned adult mentors. All COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed during the productions. To participate, register online at springtheatre.org and submit a short video of yourself singing a song of your choice, as well as a short video that showcases your acting ability (a monologue, a short skit, a scene, etc.). Submit videos by email to info@springtheatre.org. The deadline is May 15. Visit springtheatre.org.

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News