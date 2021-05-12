Spring Theatre is accepting auditions for two summer productions — 'Seussical' and 'Hairspray'

Spring Theatre is accepting video auditions for two musical theatre performances it will present this summer ­— “Seussical” and “Hairspray. These productions will be full mainstage events and will be produced in a camp setting. The cast will largely be made up of local youths 18 and younger, with a few roles being filled by seasoned adult mentors. All COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed during the productions. To participate, register online at springtheatre.org and submit a short video of yourself singing a song of your choice, as well as a short video that showcases your acting ability (a monologue, a short skit, a scene, etc.). Submit videos by email to info@springtheatre.org. The deadline is May 15. Visit springtheatre.org.