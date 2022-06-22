CLASSIC TALE: Spring Theatre will present a family friendly production of “Alice in Wonderland.” The audience will travel through the looking glass with a cast of colorful characters. This version of the classic tale, written by Janet Yates Vogt Book and Mark Friedman, is a Triad premiere that will be directed by Morgan Southard. “As a new resident in the Triad, I am very pumped to dive in with the Spring Theatre family,” says Southard. “Their community’s passion, drive and integrity are infectious.” Performances will be at 7 p.m. June 24, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. June 25 and 2 p.m. June 26 at Reynolds Place Theatre, 251 N. Spruce St. in Winston-Salem. Tickets are $15 at springtheatre.org. A “Mad Hat Tea Party” with some of the cast members will be at 4 p.m. June 25 for $10. Young guests can talk to the characters, take goofy photos, play silly games, sing tuneful songs and drink plenty of tea with the Mad Hatter himself. For more information, call 336-528-5343 or visit www.SpringTheatre.org.
