Spring TV 2021: What to watch, try and avoid

Caught up on all your winter binge watching yet? Because spring is here and it’s brought a whole new collection of shows.

Elliot Stabler is back and so is Jamie Foxx. John Stamos coaches basketball and Kate Winslet solves murders. There’s “Star Wars” and “Marvel” for all the fanatics in your life.

Here are some shows to watch, some to try and some to skip entirely, based on summaries and trailers.

Watch

“Made for Love,” April 1, HBO Max. “Made for Love,” based on Alissa Nutting’s 2017 novel of the same name, is one of those rare, special gifts we get every few years: a TV show that just goes all out with reckless abandon. Early descriptions include an evil Silicon Valley tech genius (Billy Magnussen) who definitely isn’t Elon Musk, his runaway wife (Cristin Milioti), an implanted brain chip, Ray Romano’s sex doll and a dolphin.

“Law & Order: Organized Crime,” 10 p.m. April 1, NBC. Sure, look, there’s no reason to pretend that a “Law & Order” spinoff is going to win any Emmys and it’s almost certainly not equipped to handle conversations about policing that we need to be having, but Christopher Meloni’s Elliot Stabler is back and that’s all that matters.