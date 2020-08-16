Stuart D. Baker, a musician and voice artist who performs as Unknown Hinson, was dropped by Adult Swim from the long-running series "Squidbillies" after remarks he made last week about Dolly Parton and the Black Lives Matter movement.
Following comments by Parton in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, Baker made several inflammatory Facebook posts, insulting her with sexist language, declaring that "Rednecks made you a millionaire" and calling her a "Self-Racist." In response to an outcry, he accused her and others of "forsaking your own race, culture and heritage."
He later issued a statement that he "sincerely apologized for my post regarding Dolly Parton, BLM, race and everything. I apologized for my actions, my bad choice of words and any offense I may have caused to anyone. I don't know what else you want from me. If you're not satisfied with my apology, just tell me what else you want."
Baker, an Albemarle native, created his "Unknown Hinson" stage persona in the 1990s for the Charlotte public access program "The Wild Wild South" and later went on tour as the character.
He was perhaps best known for the Adult Swim cartoon "Squidbillies," a raunchy comedy in which Baker provides the voice of the lead character, an ornery redneck squid named Early Cuyler. The series was co-created by Dave Willis, an alumnus of Wake Forest University who previously co-created the cult series "Aqua Teen Hunger Force." The 12th season of "Squidbillies" aired in 2019, and production is underway on a 13th season.
In a statement released Sunday evening, Willis and Jim Fortier, the co-creator of "Squidbillies," said "We're aware of the extremely offensive and derogatory social media posts made late last week by Stuart D. Baker. The views he expressed do not reflect our own personal values or the values of the show that we and many others have worked hard to produce over the past 15 years. For those reasons, production of 'Squidbillies' will continue without Mr. Baker, effective immediately."
It was not clear if the role would be recast or if the character would be killed off. No airdate has been announced for a new season.
