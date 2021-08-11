Ssalefish Comics Winston-Salem will participate in Free Comic Book Day 2021

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY: Ssalefish Comics Winston-Salem, 3232 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, will host Free Comic Book Day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 14. The store will give out free comic books and will have special sale prices, such as Buy 2, Get a 3rd Free or Buy 5, Get an additional 5 free on items including all toys, paperbacks, hardcovers, back issues, back wall books and statues. The event will also feature a Chewbacca Drawing Contest throughout the day. Pick up a blank Chewbacca variant cover for $1 and submit your best drawing of Chewie for a chance to win. There will be a category for kids and one for adults, with the winner of each taking home a $150 Ssalefish Comics gift card. Entries will be judged by Brian “Smitty” Smith, local writer, artist and creator of “Pea, Bee & Jay.” Winners will be announced on Aug. 21. Visit ssalefish.net.