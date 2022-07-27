MUSICAL THEATER: Stained Glass Playhouse will present “Godspell” at 4401 Indiana Ave. in Winston-Salem. In “Godspell,” a small group of people help Jesus Christ tell parables by using games, storytelling techniques and hefty doses of comic timing. Dissolving hauntingly into the Last Supper and the Crucifixion, Jesus’ messages of kindness, tolerance and love come vibrantly to life. Performances will be at 8 p.m. July 29-30, Aug. 5-6 and 12-13; and 3 p.m. July 31 and Aug. 7 and 14. Tickets are $17 for adults, $14 for seniors and teachers and $12 for students at stainedglassplayhouse.org/godspell. Visit stainedglassplayhouse.org.
Stained Glass Playhouse will present the musical “Godspell”
Related to this story
Most Popular
A veteran restaurateur from a family of local veteran restaurateurs has finally opened a restaurant in Winston-Salem.
Are you the type of person always taking the road less traveled and drinking the beer less known?
The Winston-Salem location of Dirty Fries has moved to a new home.
After sharing a statement on his verified Facebook account Tuesday morning that Tony Dow, an actor and director best known for his role as older brother Wally Cleaver on "Leave It to Beaver," had died, Dow's management team has removed the statement.
Finnigan’s Wake is open again – on a limited basis.
Mourners gathered at St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church to remember Ivana Trump, noted socialite and first wife of Donald Trump. Plus, get info on the trailers for "Halloween Ends" and "House of the Dragon", and more trending news.
Tony Dow, who played Wally Cleaver on ‘Leave It to Beaver’, still alive despite earlier report of death
Dow’s representatives announced on his Facebook page that he had died, causing news outlets worldwide, including the Daily News, to report his death.
17th biennial National Black Theatre Festival to run Aug. 1-6 in Winston-Salem
Leave nothing to chance. Opportunity is ap-parent, but temptation and waste can get in your way. Precision, attention to detail and expertise …
For years, Foothills Brewing has invited scores of food trucks to serve customers at its tasting room at 3800 Kimwell Drive. Now, it has its o…