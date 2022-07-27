 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stained Glass Playhouse will present the musical "Godspell"

"Godspell"

Stained Glass Playhouse will present the musical "Godspell."

 Neil Jester, provided

MUSICAL THEATER: Stained Glass Playhouse will present “Godspell” at 4401 Indiana Ave. in Winston-Salem. In “Godspell,” a small group of people help Jesus Christ tell parables by using games, storytelling techniques and hefty doses of comic timing. Dissolving hauntingly into the Last Supper and the Crucifixion, Jesus’ messages of kindness, tolerance and love come vibrantly to life. Performances will be at 8 p.m. July 29-30, Aug. 5-6 and 12-13; and 3 p.m. July 31 and Aug. 7 and 14. Tickets are $17 for adults, $14 for seniors and teachers and $12 for students at stainedglassplayhouse.org/godspell. Visit stainedglassplayhouse.org.

