Steep Canyon Rangers will perform at Blue Ridge Music Center in Galax, Va.

The Steep Canyon Rangers will perform at 7 p.m. July 10 at Blue Ridge Music Center at 700 Foothills Road, Galax, Va. Hailing from Asheville, they are Grammy winners, perennial Billboard chart-toppers and frequent collaborators of the renowned banjoist (and occasional comedian) Steve Martin. Members are Woody Platt on guitar and vocals, Greensboro native Graham Sharp on banjo and vocals, Mike Guggino on mandolin/mandola and vocals, Nicky Sanders on fiddle and vocals, Mike Ashworth on drums and vocals, and Barrett Smith on bass and vocals. Special guest will be Lakota John, who plays ragtime and blues. Guests must wear masks and maintain social distance when standing in line or in groups. Tickets are $40 for adults and $20 for children 12 and younger at blueridgemusiccenter.org.