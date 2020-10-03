“Step It Up and Go: The Story of North Carolina Popular Music” highlights musicians from across the state

North Carolina has produced a lot of well-known musicians, from John Coltrane, Doc Watson and James Taylor to Randy Travis, Fantasia and Rhiannon Giddens. But did you know that one of the earliest stars of country music lived in the Triad? That James Brown recorded a groundbreaking hit single in Charlotte? That REM made its early records in Winston-Salem?

David Menconi explores all that and much more in “Step It Up and Go: The Story of North Carolina Popular Music, from Blind Boy Fuller and Doc Watson to Nina Simone and Superchunk." Coming Oct. 19 from the University of North Carolina Press, it’s his fourth book and one almost three decades in the making, drawing on the author’s 28 years writing about music for the Raleigh News & Observer.

“It’s the most ambitious one I anticipate doing for the foreseeable future — maybe ever,” Menconi said from his home in Raleigh.

Menconi had planned to promote his book at a variety of festivals and events before the pandemic, including a “Step It Up and Go” stage at the North Carolina State Fair. He has now shifted his focus to online events. He and I will talk about the book in a virtual forum Oct. 23 presented by Scuppernong Books in Greensboro (scuppernongbooks.com/event/david-menconi-step-it-go).