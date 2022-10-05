NEW EXHIBIT: Stokes County Arts Council has a new exhibit of original art by Sarah Booze called “Through the Woodlands” through Nov. 15 in the Apple Gallery at Stokes County Arts Council, 500 Main St. Danbury. Booze is a native of Stokes County, but her love for art, language and culture has led her to travel and live in countries around the world. She has held jobs in museums and education, and when she is not painting, she tutors Japanese and teaches art. Booze is a self-taught artist. She attributes her style and skills to observing techniques of her favorite artists and analyzing their style as well as her endless experimentation and practice. A reception is scheduled for 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 14 in the gallery. Visit stokesart.org.
