 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Stokes County Arts Council has a new exhibit of original art by Sarah Booze called 'Through the Woodlands'

  • 0
Sarah Booze

An art piece by Sarah Booze.

 Sarah Booze, provided

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

NEW EXHIBIT: Stokes County Arts Council has a new exhibit of original art by Sarah Booze called “Through the Woodlands” through Nov. 15 in the Apple Gallery at Stokes County Arts Council, 500 Main St. Danbury. Booze is a native of Stokes County, but her love for art, language and culture has led her to travel and live in countries around the world. She has held jobs in museums and education, and when she is not painting, she tutors Japanese and teaches art. Booze is a self-taught artist. She attributes her style and skills to observing techniques of her favorite artists and analyzing their style as well as her endless experimentation and practice. A reception is scheduled for 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 14 in the gallery. Visit stokesart.org.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Emma Caulfield reveals multiple sclerosis diagnosis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert