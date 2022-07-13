WATERFALLS ON DISPLAY: Stokes County Arts Council is hosting an exhibit of original art by William Neagle in the Apple Gallery of the Stokes County Arts Council 500 Main St., Danbury. Neagle is a local artist and art educator. The work in this exhibit focuses on falling water. “Whether photographed or painted watercolors, the serenity and natural beauty of juxtaposed against the powerful (and sometimes deadly) element of falling water makes it a fascinating subject to capture,” shared Neagle. He is a self-taught watercolorist and photographer. A waterfall that his family visited on a hike became one of his first subjects after getting his camera, and this photo sparked a new hobby. Since 2014, Neagle and family make biannual trips chasing waterfalls. The exhibit will be on display through Aug. 15. Gallery hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday. Call 336-593-8159 or visit stokesarts.org.
