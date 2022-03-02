Stokes County Arts Council presents colorful new exhibit

ART EXHIBIT: The Stokes County Arts Council will present an exhibit of original art by Wendee Smith and Maasai Tabari in the Apple Gallery at 500 Main St., Danbury. Smith was raised in Winston Salem and lived in New York briefly as a child. She is a teacher with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School system and has been teaching for 14 years, with eight of those teaching art. Her work in this exhibit includes portraits, paintings, drawings and abstract work, created mostly with acrylic paint and oil pastels. Maasai Tabari was born and raised in New York City. Most of her family is from Winston Salem, where she now lives part-time. Tabari typically uses a mix of aquarelle watercolor crayons, oil crayons with vibrant colors, opaque gauche and acrylic paints. She’s also creating with digital platforms and uses mixed media, such as painting on top of printed paper, mixing paper collaging with a traditional painting style. Gallery hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday. Visit stokesarts.org.