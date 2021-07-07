Stokes County Arts Council will host a new exhibit during July of pottery and fractal art by Hal Tenny of Hal Yeah Pottery in the Apple Gallery at 500 Main St. in Danbury. Tenny, who is retired, spends most of his time creating art and reading. He is an avid science-fiction fan and has written and published two novels, two short story collections and several single short stories. He also enjoys woodworking and has a complete woodworking shop that shares space with his pottery studio. Tenny's work is mostly science-fiction and fantasy based. An in-person opening will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. July 9 at the gallery. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Call 336-593-8159 or visit stokesarts.org.
Stokes County Arts Council to host pottery and fractal art by Hal Tenny
