Submit your application now for the Not Your Average Folk Contest for the N.C. Folk Festival

FOLK FESTIVAL APPLICATIONS: The Not Your Average Folk Contest is back as an opportunity for N.C.-based musicians to compete for prizes, including a chance to perform at the 2022 North Carolina Folk Festival in downtown Greensboro. What images and sounds come to mind when you hear the term “folk music?” At the N.C. Folk Festival, we think of fiddles, songwriters and banjos — but also gospel, hip-hop, salsa, polka, country, blues and more. We are accepting applications now from the diverse tapestry of talented N.C. musicians who are influenced, informed and inspired by their particular brand of “folk music.”