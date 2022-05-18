 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Submit your application now for the Not Your Average Folk Contest for the N.C. Folk Festival

  • 0
Lorena Guillen Tango Ensemble

Greensboro News & Record Lorena Guillen Tango Ensemble won the 2021 Not Your Average Folk Contest for the North Carolina Folk Festival.

 MARSHALL HURLEY, PROVIDED

FOLK FESTIVAL APPLICATIONS: The Not Your Average Folk Contest is back as an opportunity for N.C.-based musicians to compete for prizes, including a chance to perform at the 2022 North Carolina Folk Festival in downtown Greensboro. What images and sounds come to mind when you hear the term “folk music?” At the N.C. Folk Festival, we think of fiddles, songwriters and banjos — but also gospel, hip-hop, salsa, polka, country, blues and more. We are accepting applications now from the diverse tapestry of talented N.C. musicians who are influenced, informed and inspired by their particular brand of “folk music.”

For more information about the contest, eligibility requirements and application submission, go to ncfolkfestival.com/nyaf-contest. Application deadline is June 12.

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Diana Ross to perform at Queen Elizabeth Jubilee concert

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert