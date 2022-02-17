Sugar supplement solves problem with urinary infection

Then last night I woke with one of the most severe cramps I have ever had in my life, in my ankle and foot! It had to be the vitamin D.

I would do a “stop and start test” but the pain is so severe, I am afraid to. At this point, I’m just not going to take any more vitamin D.

A: It is possible to get too much vitamin D through supplements. The dose you took was substantially higher than the recommended daily allowance (600 IU per day for adults up to 70).

Many people can tolerate doses up to 2,000 to 4,000 IU without complications. Some individuals are more sensitive, however. They report digestive distress or muscle pain and weakness. This may be due to vitamin D liberating too much calcium into the bloodstream. Others have also reported muscle cramps after taking large doses of vitamin D.

You can learn more about the pros and cons of vitamin D supplements in our eGuide to Vitamin D and Optimal Health. This online resource may be found under the Health eGuides tab at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.