SUITE THEATER: Stained Glass Playhouse, 4401 Indiana Ave., will present Neil Simon’s “Plaza Suite" on Friday and Saturday as well as on Feb. 17-18 and 24-25 at 8 p.m. Also, the play will be performed on Sunday in addition to Feb. 19 and 26 at 3 p.m. Gregg Vogelsmeier directs. It stars Debra Hanson and Cameron Williams (pictured). Amanda Chandler, Chris Swaim, Karen Bell Chandler, Bob Montle and Jane Lucas round out the cast in this three-act romantic comedy, with each act featuring a different couple that successively occupies the same suite at the Plaza Hotel in New York.