Summer DADA Members Show: “Red, White & Blues” will be part of July Gallery Hop

Gallery Hop series: The artists of the Winston-Salem Downtown Arts District Association (DADA) will present “Red, White & Blues Hop” as part of the DADA 1st Friday Gallery Hop series from 7 to 10 p.m. July 1. The featured exhibition in the Main Gallery at North Trade Street Arts is the Summer DADA Members Show: “Red, White & Blues.” Works focus on monochromatic color schemes in red, white or blue with combinations or artist interpretations of the theme included. Artists submitting works in the exhibition are: Holli Conger, Herb Krutoy, Margaret Webster Shapiro, Allison Hutchins, Marsha Hierl, Marlene Kuser, David Cohen, Nancy Smith, Rick Jones, Alton Rumfelt and Michael “Specky” Snell. Other special events will include new exhibitions at Artworks Gallery and Delurk Gallery. Guests can create their own masterpieces in the streets of the Arts District at a chalk station or take photos at photo stations. Visit dadagalleryhop.com.