The City of Winston-Salem will present Downtown Jazz from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Corpening Plaza at 237 W. First St. as part of the Summer Music Series. Performances will be: July 9 - Terence Young, July 23 - John Dillard featuring Gena Chambers, July 30 - Brian Simpson, Aug. 13 - Willie Bradley and Aug. 27- Jessy J. Summer on Liberty, which is also part of the Summer Music Series, will be from 7 to 10 p.m. at Sixth and Liberty streets. The schedule will be: July 3 - Karon Click & The Hot Licks, July 10 - West End Mambo, July 17 - Smitty & The JumpStarters, July 24 - OSP Band, July 31 - “B” String Allstars, Aug. 7 - Phase Band, Aug. 14 - Big Ron Hunter & The Lady Brigade, Aug. 21 - Vagabond Saints’ Society, Aug. 28 - Envision and Sept. 4 - The Ladies Auxiliary. Visit downtownws.com/music.
Summer Music Series begins with Downtown Jazz and Summer on Liberty
