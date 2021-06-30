 Skip to main content
Summer Music Series begins with Downtown Jazz and Summer on Liberty
Summer Music Series begins with Downtown Jazz and Summer on Liberty

Downtown Jazz 22nd Summer Music Series (copy)

Paul Dozier (from left), Jackiem Joyner, C.J. Baker, John Dillard and Howard McNair perform during the opening night of Downtown Jazz in 2019 at Corpening Plaza in downtown Winston-Salem.

 Allison Lee Isley, Journal

The City of Winston-Salem will present Downtown Jazz from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Corpening Plaza at 237 W. First St. as part of the Summer Music Series. Performances will be: July 9 - Terence Young, July 23 - John Dillard featuring Gena Chambers, July 30 - Brian Simpson, Aug. 13 - Willie Bradley and Aug. 27- Jessy J. Summer on Liberty, which is also part of the Summer Music Series, will be from 7 to 10 p.m. at Sixth and Liberty streets. The schedule will be: July 3 - Karon Click & The Hot Licks, July 10 - West End Mambo, July 17 - Smitty & The JumpStarters, July 24 - OSP Band, July 31 - “B” String Allstars, Aug. 7 - Phase Band, Aug. 14 - Big Ron Hunter & The Lady Brigade, Aug. 21 - Vagabond Saints’ Society, Aug. 28 - Envision and Sept. 4 - The Ladies Auxiliary. Visit downtownws.com/music.

