Superchunk, Torres will perform at The Ramkat in Winston-Salem.

MUSICAL PERFORMANCE: Superchunk will perform at 8 p.m. Feb. 25 at The Ramkat, 170 W. Ninth St., Winston-Salem. Formed in 1989 in Chapel Hill, Superchunk is Mac McCaughan (guitar, vocals), Jim Wilbur (guitar, backing vocals), Jon Wurster (drums, backing vocals), and Laura Ballance (bass, backing vocals). Superchunk has run the gamut of milestone albums: early punk rock stompers, polished mid-career masterpieces and lush, adventurous curveballs. Special guest will be Torres. Tickets are $20-$30 at theramkat.com. COVID-19 precautions include proof of full vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours of the show. Masks are required. Visit theramkat.com, superchunk.com and torresmusicofficial.com.