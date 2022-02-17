 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Superchunk, Torres will perform at The Ramkat in Winston-Salem.
0 Comments

Superchunk, Torres will perform at The Ramkat in Winston-Salem.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Superchunk

Superchunk is (from left) Jon Wurster, Laura Ballance, Jim Wilbur and Mac McCaughan.

 Brett Villena, provided

MUSICAL PERFORMANCE: Superchunk will perform at 8 p.m. Feb. 25 at The Ramkat, 170 W. Ninth St., Winston-Salem. Formed in 1989 in Chapel Hill, Superchunk is Mac McCaughan (guitar, vocals), Jim Wilbur (guitar, backing vocals), Jon Wurster (drums, backing vocals), and Laura Ballance (bass, backing vocals). Superchunk has run the gamut of milestone albums: early punk rock stompers, polished mid-career masterpieces and lush, adventurous curveballs. Special guest will be Torres. Tickets are $20-$30 at theramkat.com. COVID-19 precautions include proof of full vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours of the show. Masks are required. Visit theramkat.com, superchunk.com and torresmusicofficial.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Kim Kardashian wants a 'new life'

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Entertainment

Horoscope: Sunday Feb. 13

Your birthday Feb. 13: Keep your ideas to yourself until you are ready to launch them. This year, preparation will be the key if you want to t…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert