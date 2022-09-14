Surry Old Time Fiddlers Convention is back after pandemic cancelations

FIDDLIN' AROUND: The Surry Old Time Fiddlers Convention is planned for Sept. 23 and 24 at Surry County Service Center, 915 E. Atkins St., Dobson. The event, now in its 11th year, was canceled during the coronavirus pandemic. The event is usually in the spring, but organizers hope a fall event will keep the momentum going until the convention can return to regular timing. The two-day event focuses on youth and adult instrument competitions, awarding more than $5,000 in prize money for fiddle, guitar, banjo, mandolin and more. The event will also feature a square dance with live music, a 50/50 raffle, a quilt raffle, food trucks and more. The square dance is at 6 p.m. Sept 23. Competitions are throughout the day on Sept. 24. Registration begins at 10 a.m. Youth competitions are from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with adult contests following and band competitions that evening. Admission is $5 per day. Contestants and children 12 and younger are free. Visit SurryOldTime.com.