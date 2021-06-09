Taste of the Triad will present a one-woman show about Harriet Tubman

ONE-WOMAN SHOW: Taste of the Triad will present dinner and a show at 2 p.m. June 13 at 4320 Old Walkertown Road, Winston-Salem. "The Spirit of Harriet Tubman," the one-woman play about the leader of the Underground Railroad, stars Diane Faison. Faison was a teacher for more than 30 years, as well as being an actress, visual artist, speaker and writer. Tubman was probably the most famous “conductor” on the Underground Railroad. Faison has said she enjoys bringing history to life in the voice of Harriet Tubman. "She was a woman with unbelievable strength, and a woman that depended on her faith to help her accomplish all the things she did," Faison said. Dinner will feature Southern-style cuisine. Tickets are $25 at tasteofthetriad.com. Seats are limited. Visit tasteofthetriad.com or dianefaison.com.