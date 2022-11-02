Tattoo Archive in Winston-Salem will host "Spider Webb — Man of Many Talents" exhibit

NEW EXHIBIT: Tattoo Archive at 618 W. Fourth St. in downtown Winston-Salem will host the "Spider Webb — Man of Many Talents" exhibit through Feb. 28. Webb, who lived in Asheville, was instrumental in legalizing tattooing in New York City when it was banned there in the 1970s. He was also a musician, tattoo machine builder, author, sculptor and painter. Formed in 1980, Tattoo Archive operates a working tattoo shop, a tattoo museum and tattoo bookstore all under one roof. Hours are noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Visit tattooarchive.com and bookmistress.net.