Television Q&A: How long have the Hershey Kisses Christmas ads been running?

Q: Will the series "Evil" be back this season?

Answer: CBS has ordered another run of the thriller series but has not yet announced a return date.

Q: What happened to "Sea Patrol" on Amazon? I was thoroughly engrossed in it when suddenly it disappeared. Is there anywhere I would be able to see the ending?

Answer: The Australian Navy action series, which originally aired from 2007 to 2011, is indeed not available on Amazon now. I do not know why but suspect a change in the telecast rights — an issue that has found all sorts of shows shifting from one service to another. As for finding it somewhere else, all five seasons of "Sea Patrol" are available on FilmRise, a free streaming service. There is also a Sea Patrol Channel on YouTube that has the episodes. But the series finale on that channel had non-English subtitles which may prove distracting.

Q: My girlfriend and I are both avid fans of "Dragnet" in the 1960s when it had Joe Friday and Bill Gannon. I am a car buff and enjoy seeing the car they drive. I know it's a Ford; I say it's a Falcon but my girlfriend says it's a Galaxie. We have a dinner riding on this. Can you please clarify?