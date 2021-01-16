Television Q&A: Is this the last season of 'Judge Judy?'

You have questions. I have some answers.

Q: Is this the last season of “Judge Judy?" And will she be back with a different venue, as I thought I read about some time ago?

Answer: Judy Sheindlin announced early last year that the current, 2020-21 season of “Judge Judy” would be the last with new episodes. Reruns will be available after that. In October 2020, Amazon Studios announced a deal for a new, untitled show with Sheindlin, to air later in 2021 on IMDb TV, its free streaming service. The series will offer “no-nonsense, expeditious Judge Sheindlin’s signature adjudication style with a new array of cases, litigants and judgments,” Amazon said.

“I’m over the moon to be in business with Amazon Studios and continuing this incredible journey with them on a new platform is so exciting,” said Sheindlin in a statement. “I used to yell at my husband, Jerry, for all the packages he had ordered from Amazon every day. I have enough mouthwash in the cabinets to keep the entire planet’s breath fresh until the next millennium.”

Q: Can you identify the song as the end of the “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life” episode called “Fall”? It was so memorable.

Answer: That was Sam Phillips’ “Reflecting Light.”