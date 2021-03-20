Television Q&A: Sit-com 'Mom' gets its cancellation order

You have questions. I have some answers.

Q: How could CBS cancel “Mom”? It is such a good show.

Answer: “Mom” is also a show that, as I mentioned awhile back, lost a major player before this season. Anna Faris, who played Christy, departed, reportedly to pursue other opportunities. The remaining cast, headed by the marvelous Allison Janney, is still strong. And, according to some reports, the ratings remained good even with some slippage post-Faris. But there may have been other factors at work.

Eight seasons is a pretty good run for a series and costs such as salaries tend to rise when shows last long. According to Deadline.com, Janney’s contract was done after this season, so the show may have been facing a tough negotiation — or simply Janney deciding to move on. At the same time, Deadline noted, the show’s deal with CBS runs out at the end of this season, adding more dealing to be done. And who knows how that would have worked out? For now, then, enjoy the remaining episodes, which will end with a series finale on May 6.

Q: Are Ben Mankiewicz of Turner Classic Movies and Josh Mankiewicz of “Dateline NBC” distant cousins?