Television Q&A: What French song is used in a recent Allstate ad?

You have questions. I have some answers.

Q: Friends and I are curious about a song in the current Allstate commercial. It was the same song recently used in a chocolate commercial. It sounds like French. It would be great to know in English what the singer is saying since it seems to be very popular and a great voice.

Answer: That is "Non, je ne regrette rien," by Edith Piaf. Also known as the "little sparrow," Piaf (1915-63) became legendary for her passionate performances of songs such as "La Vie En Rose" and the song you asked about, whose title can be translated as "No, I regret nothing." In addition to commercials, her songs have been used in hundreds of movies and TV shows. In "A Star Is Born," Lady Gaga pays tribute to Piaf by singing "La Vie en Rose." Marion Cotillard won the best-actress Oscar for playing Piaf in the 2007 movie "La Vie en Rose."

Q: Why was the show "Star" canceled? I really enjoyed the show. How did it end?