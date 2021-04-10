Television Q&A: Where to see Tom Hanks in 'Greyhound'

You have questions. I have some answers.

Q: Tom Hanks made a movie about being the captain of a destroyer escorting a convoy during World War II. I do not know the name of the movie, but I don’t think it was ever released in theaters. I can’t find it on Redbox or pay-per-view, and I cannot find it for purchase anywhere. Do you know what happened to this movie?

Answer: The name of the movie is “Greyhound,” and it is quite good. As you know, when the pandemic forced many movie theaters to shut down, studios began looking for other ways to get their productions in front of audiences, and streaming was one solution. So “Greyhound” ended up on the subscription service Apple TV+, where you can still find it (and where you can get a seven-day free trial).

The shift to streaming, by the way, affected the eligibility rules for the Academy Awards on April 25. Motion Picture Academy rules customarily require “that a film be shown in a commercial motion picture theater in Los Angeles County for a theatrical qualifying run of at least seven consecutive days, during which period screenings must occur at least three times daily.” But for this year’s awards, streaming films were eligible without a theatrical release. “Greyhound” is nominated for an Oscar for its achievement in sound.