Television Q&A: Why was 'Away' canceled?

Q: Can you tell me where the house that Commissioner Frank Reagan lives in on "Blue Bloods" is in real life?

A: The exteriors are a home in the Bay Ridge section of Brooklyn. The interiors are a studio set. By the way, "Blue Bloods" has been renewed for another season, although the date for its return has not yet been set.

Q: I hope you can answer this for me because it's been plaguing me for years. Way, way back when "Howdy Doody" first went on the air, the puppet had a different look Then he was supposedly in some kind of accident and when he re-emerged several weeks (months?) later he was the iteration we know today. There was, as I remember, a great deal of hoopla and anticipation leading up to his return. No one I've ever mentioned this to has any recollection of it, but I know I'm not imagining it. Can you find anything to back this up?