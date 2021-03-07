Television Q&A: Will 'Younger' be returning for another season?

You have questions. I have some answers.

Q: Can you tell me if the TV show “Younger,” starring Sutton Foster, will return for a seventh season?

Answer: It will, but in a new location at first. Paramount+, the revamped version of streaming service CBS All Access, will have the seventh and final season of the series at a date to be announced. Later this year, after the Paramount+ premiere, the seventh season will also be shown on TV Land, the home of the show’s first six seasons. (Those six seasons are also on CBS All Access, which evolves into Paramount+ on March 4.)

Q: Can you tell me why everyone calls actresses “actors” now? There seems to be no differentiating between males and females.

Answer: The change is an attempt to be more gender-neutral than in the actor/actress distinction is. An actor, says my beloved Oxford English Dictionary, is simply “a person who acts a part on stage or (in later use also) in a film, on television, etc.” No gender assigned there.

But the change is not as common as you seem to think when you look at awards. The Golden Globes still go to actors and actresses, as do Emmys, Oscars and Tonys, but there have been calls to eliminate gender-based categories.