Andy's sanctuary — New book explores Andy Griffith's love of North Carolina coastal life

Andy Griffith has long been associated with his hometown of Mount Airy, but a new book due out May 9 takes a look at Griffith's strong connections to another part of North Carolina.

In "Andy Griffith's Manteo: His Real Mayberry," John Railey — a longtime writer and editorial page editor for the Winston-Salem Journal — examines how Griffith came to be associated with the Outer Banks in general and Roanoke Island and the town of Manteo in particular.

The idea for the book came about when Railey was working on another book, 2021's "The Lost Colony Murder on the Outer Banks: Seeking Justice for Brenda Joyce Holland," which looked at the 1967 death of a young actress who, like Griffith, had performed in the long-running stage production of "The Lost Colony."

He had gained the trust of people on the island when he was working on that book, and they frequently shared stories about Andy Griffith's days there.

"I'd interviewed him once as a journalist, and I'd seen him around Nags Head and Manteo growing up. But, you know, I never knew the real guy and we were all fascinated by him. You know, everybody had stories about seeing him going in the liquor store barefoot.

"It was just a gift to find. I couldn't believe this book had never been done because that island formed him as an artist. When he was in 'The Lost Colony,' he made the connections there that took him to the top and he never stopped giving back to the place. It was just a godsend to be able to do this story."

Railey conducted hundreds of interviews with dozens of people who knew Griffith, including family, friends, business associates, and actors he had worked with over the years, including Ron Howard.

"They just opened up," Railey said. "I mean, they were pulling out scrapbooks, and I have in my book all these candid photos of Andy, the real guy, not scripted, but just laid-back Andy on the island."

He also found a previously unpublished interview Griffith did with Outer Banks historian David Stick. "The whole point of the interview was about why it was important to him to be a citizen of Roanoke Island," Railey said. "So that was fascinating."

The book looks at Griffith's trajectory from Mount Airy to the UNC Chapel Hill to Manteo, where his budding acting career began to flourish and where he found his footing in comedy, which led to his iconic role as Andy Taylor on "The Andy Griffith Show."

The book also examines some of his other acting roles, including the controversial drama "A Face in the Crowd" and the folksy legal comedy-drama "Matlock."

Griffith sometimes expressed mixed feelings about growing up in Mount Airy, where being from a poor family on the wrong side of the tracks, he felt mistreated, repeatedly pointing to an incident where a young classmate called him "white trash" that affected him deeply.

Railey looks at how Griffith felt more at home in Manteo, where he was part of an artistic community and got a chance to flourish and where he returned over the years and in retirement. When he was working on his TV show "Matlock," he even brought the production to the Outer Banks for an episode, and considered doing an episode based on the death of Brenda Joyce Holland but ultimately decided against using the real-life tragedy.

He became involved in local politics, actively campaigning to support small local grocery stores and fight against plans to bring a Food Lion to the island, and was encouraged to run for office, though he declined.

The book is filled with examples of Griffith's devotion to the island and its community, as well as the tight friendships he developed over the years. Though the fictional Mayberry bears some resemblances to Mount Airy, elements of Manteo also turned up on the show, including the names of some incidental characters.

Angel Ellis Khoury had written a book about Manteo ("Manteo: A Roanoke Island Town," published by Donning Company in 1999) that provided some additional insights.

"And she had a great interview of Andy where he really laid out that," Railey said. "The great quote is: 'If Mayberry is anywhere, it is Manteo.'

"I love Mount Airy and respect the people there, and so did Andy," Railey said, "but Manteo is really where his heart was. As Maya Angelou said if somebody tells you who they are, believe them. And he said it repeatedly."

Griffith was known in Manteo as an intensely private person, and almost 10 years after his death, some people were still reluctant to talk for the book, which Railey said he respected.

"There were a few holdouts who said 'we still respect his privacy and we don't want to talk,'" Railey said. But others were more open, he said, "because they felt like it hadn't been recorded all that he did for the island and all the island did for him. So a lot of people closest to him were ready to talk."

"Andy Griffith's Manteo: His Real Mayberry," from History Press, will be released on May 9 in paperback and hardcover. Railey is planning book signings and readings, and updates can be found on his Facebook page.

He has a book signing at Sunrise Books in High Point from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 14.