Around the remote: Chuck Barney's TV and streaming picks for April 25-May 2

TUESDAY: In the new crime thriller “Grace,” John Simm plays the troubled but unyielding Detective Superintendent Roy Grace. Haunted by the disappearance of his own wife, he investigates a case in which a groom has gone missing just days before his wedding. The series is based on the bestselling books by Peter James. (BritBox).

WEDNESDAY: In the fourth season of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” June (Elisabeth Moss) strikes back against the totalitarian society of Gilead as a fierce rebel leader. But the risks she takes to exact vengeance will bring unexpected and dangerous new challenges. (Hulu).

WEDNESDAY: Don’t call it a State of the Union speech, but President Joe Biden will address a joint session of Congress tonight. He will likely discuss the economic recovery, combating the coronavirus pandemic and dealing with global challenges. (9 p.m., all major broadcast networks and cable news channels).

THURSDAY: Time to huddle up and hunker down for the first night of the 2021 NFL Draft as teams try to bolster their rosters. The long periods between picks, of course, will be crammed with X’s and O’s analysis, player highlights and storytelling. (8 p.m., ABC, ESPN & NFL Network).