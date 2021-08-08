Around the remote: Chuck Barney's TV and streaming picks for Aug. 8-14

DON’T MISS: Olympics closing ceremony — The Tokyo Games, delayed one year because of the pandemic, will go down as one of the strangest Olympics ever. Fans and families were mostly missing. Coronavirus concerns cast a shadow over the action. Simone Biles dropped out of most of her events. As for the viewers at home, many grew frazzled trying to weave their way through a maze of broadcast, cable and streaming options. Still, there was plenty of must-see drama and now 7,000 hours of coverage all winds down as the 111,00 athletes from some 200 countries are celebrated during the closing ceremony at Tokyo’s National Stadium. (8 p.m. Sunday, NBC).