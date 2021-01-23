Around the remote: Chuck Barney's TV and streaming picks for Jan. 24-30

MONDAY: "Lucille Ball: Life, Death & Money" is a documentary special about the battle that was waged to claim her estate. After the death of the late TV legend's second husband, Gary Morton, his widow put some of Ball's personal items up for auction, igniting the wrath of Ball's children, who fought to get them back. (10 p.m., Reelz).

TUESDAY: On the Season 2 premiere of "Mixed-ish," Rainbow gets angry after discovering Johan has been pretending to be a different race. So Alicia and Paul try to find a way to encourage Johan to be proud of being Black. (9:30 p.m., ABC).

TUESDAY: The suspense thriller "Big Sky" returns from its winter hiatus. After Jenny and Cassie learn the truth about Cody’s fate, they decide to officially team up to track down Ronald. Elsewhere, Merrilee grapples with the fact that she didn’t truly know her husband. (10 p.m., ABC).

WEDNESDAY: Based on a comic, the new sci-fi dramedy “Resident Alien” tells the story of an extraterrestrial (Alan Tudyk) who crash-lands near a small town in Colorado and passes himself off as a human doctor. He tries to keep a low profile, but complications arise when he is called on to help solve a murder. (10 p.m., Syfy).