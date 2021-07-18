Around the remote: Chuck Barney's TV and streaming picks for July 18-24

DON’T MISS: The Summer Olympics — Yes, we’re bummed out that, due to coronavirus concerns, there will be no fans in attendance for the Tokyo Games. But the global event, after being delayed for a year, should still deliver plenty of must-see TV. As usual, things get rolling with the opening ceremony, and because of the vast time difference, NBC will broadcast the festivities live in the morning (7 a.m., Friday) for the first time ever. But for viewers wanting to stick to traditional evening viewing, the network’s “comprehensive” prime-time broadcast will feature special coverage of Team USA, along with the performances, pageantry and Parade of Nations. (7:30 p.m., NBC).