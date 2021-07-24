Around the remote: Chuck Barney's TV and streaming picks for July 25-31

DON’T MISS: “Jeopardy!” — Aaron Rodgers has had his shot. So has Ken Jennings, Mayim Bialik, Robin Roberts, Anderson Cooper and a number of other familiar faces. This week, the popular game show continues moving through a revolving door of guest hosts and it’s finally go time for LeVar Burton, who has actively campaigned to become Alex Trebek’s permanent replacement. A groundswell of fan support helped Burton win one of the exclusive guest-hosting slots. Now, it’s up to him to prove he belongs. (No pressure, though!). After Burton, the 37th season of “Jeopardy!” winds down with David Faber and Joe Buck taking turns at the podium. A decision on a permanent host is expected soon thereafter. (7:30 p.m. Monday, CBS).