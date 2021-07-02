Around the remote: Chuck Barney's TV and streaming picks for July 4-10

DON’T MISS: Fourth of July celebrations — Last year, the pandemic kept most of us cooped up inside on Independence Day. So we can’t blame you if you don’t want to be anchored to the couch this weekend. Still, television offers some celebratory options and pyrotechnic displays look pretty cool in HD. The highlights include “Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular” (8 p.m. Sunday, NBC), boasting an impressive light show from New York City, along with performances by Black Pumas, Coldplay, OneRepublic, Reba McEntire and more. And then there’s “A Capitol Fourth” (8 p.m. Sunday, PBS). Vanessa Williams hosts the special featuring fireworks from Washington, D.C., and performances from around the nation. The talent list includes Cynthia Erivo, Alan Jackson, Gladys Knight, Jennifer Nettles, Micky Guyton and others.